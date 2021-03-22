The PSOE candidate in Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca, in the center, receives the applause of his colleagues from the socialist group upon his arrival at the debate on the first motion of no-confidence in regional history, this Monday in the regional courts in Valladolid. Nacho Gallego / EFE

The motion of censure in Castilla y León, the second in two weeks in a community chaired by the PP, was not successful either. The operation lacked the necessary support to put an end to the coalition Executive of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco with Ciudadanos. The PSOE, promoter of the initiative, only had the 37 votes with which it started – 35 from the Socialist parliamentarians and the two from Podemos – but it needed four more to reach 41 of the absolute majority. The candidate, Luis Tudanca, appealed to Ciudadanos to break party discipline. But he did not get any more support. The motion did not go ahead due to the 41 votes against -29 of the PP, the 11 of Cs and that of Vox-, and 3 abstentions: that of ex-attorney of Cs who left her group and became unaffiliated on Friday and the blank votes of the representatives of Unión del Pueblo Leonés and Por Ávila, a split from the PP.

The PSOE unsuccessfully appealed to the Cs parliamentarians to comply with the message of “regeneration” that they defended in the campaign of the 2019 regional elections. In them the current vice president, Francisco Idea, urged to relieve the PP from the Board, who has governed uninterruptedly since 1987. The then leader of Cs, Albert Rivera, gave the order not to close any pact with the PSOE. Only one Cs representative, María Montero – who on Friday announced that she was leaving Ciudadanos and became a non-attached attorney – had left the group in the days prior to the motion. But he did not vote in favor: the prosecutor shattered the expectations of the PSOE at noon by announcing that he would abstain. Without it, PP (29) and Cs (11) have been left with 40 supporters of the 81 seats in the chamber.

The socialist candidate, who registered the motion on March 10 after PSOE and Cs registered another in Murcia and the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, called elections, had requested the confidence of the Chamber “for decency and respect to the given word ”. Tudanca especially charged against Ciudadanos, whom he has summoned to return to the desire for “regeneration” promised in the 2019 regional election campaign. The PSOE prevailed in those elections for the first time since 1983. “I am not the one who should judge them. Citizens have already done so in the following electoral processes [las generales de noviembre de ese año], leaving them without representation in Congress and the Senate. Because citizens judge in a severe and implacable way those who betray them ”, he addressed Igea, to whom he recalled the episodes of corruption of the PP in Castilla y León such as the wind plot, Gürtel, Púnica, Perla Negra and the Creeper case.

“We defend a liberal and progressive model in the face of the eternal propaganda of the populism of the most rancid left in this country and its moral superiority. Our attorneys represent serene and peaceful change in this community. We are the party that promised change and is also carrying it out. We are a responsible party and we are going to last longer than you think. Citizens demand responsibility and loyalty from us. They want stability ”, replied the territorial baron of Cs.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Board framed the motion in a national key: “His proposal is neither alternative nor decent, he presents it by order of Ferraz,” he censured. Mañueco also reproached Tudanca for trying to seduce “without shame” and with “nauseating impudence” to Citizens’ attorneys. “He wants a government with hypothetical turncoats,” he insisted. In Murcia, the PP has prevented the motion of censure for the regional government from succeeding by offering advice to three Cs parliamentarians, who have been expelled from the party. The president has applauded the “lesson in loyalty” that the Igea bench has given by opposing to turn over the command in the Board. Its position coincides with that of the national leadership of Cs, which was only willing to present a motion in Murcia, where it was also part of the Government. “You present the motion against Citizens”, sentenced Igea, who attributed the motion to the socialist will to annul their formation to occupy their electoral space. The leader of Cs accused the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, of wanting to give “Ciudadanos a bear hug.” “The political center is not an equidistant place, it is not a geographical place. We are not a hinge between two leaves. We are a lever to change things. We are not going to be the stick with which Spain whips the other media ”, he concluded.

The spokesman for Podemos, Pablo Fernández, who had already guaranteed his two votes to the PSOE, attacked the Junta and called the opposition’s attitude in search of unity “exemplary”. “We suffer the worst possible government at the worst possible time,” he has disapproved, and has assured that the PP gives off “a fetid smell of corruption.” The attorney for Por Ávila, Pedro Pascual, who announced his abstention on Sunday, has spoiled their confrontations for “armchairs” and has demanded “unity” among the major parties. The representative of the Union of the Leonese People (UPL), Luis Mariano Santos, has admitted a “need for change” in the territory, but has questioned whether Tudanca and the PSOE can meet the demands of Leon, who claim to be segregated from Castile. The Vox attorney, Fátima Pinacho, has directly refused to support the motion and Tudanca has responded that he will “never” want your vote.

The socialist aspirant has reiterated his satisfaction at having presented the motion, despite the slim chances of success. “I am going to be able to sleep peacefully and walk quietly through the streets. You… ”, has slipped. Tudanca has replied to President Mañueco, accusing him of “not knowing or wanting to govern” and recalled that they no longer have a majority after the goodbye of María Montero, who from Citizens has become unaffiliated and retains its act in the Cortes. A decision that upsets the majority in the chamber and the structure of the commissions. The PSOE forecast is that the rest of the legislature will make Fernández Mañueco ungovernable. In the Meeting they emphasize that the facts are resounding and the important thing is that the motion does not go ahead. The baron of the PP will have to depend on minority representation parties to consolidate his measures. A scenario that the PP does not consider a problem. “I could have called elections but I did not do it because for me the word is the most important thing. It is the heritage that I am going to leave to my daughters ”, has settled Fernández Mañueco.