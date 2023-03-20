Opposition to French President Emmanuel Macron has failed in its bid to quash the unpopular pension reform and bring down the government. The motion with the best chance of success, sponsored by a small group of centrists and regionalists and supported by the left and the extreme right, obtained 278 votes and fell to nine of the 287 absolute majority in the National Assembly. The other, presented by the far-right National Regrouping party, still less likely to succeed, was later supported by only 94 votes.

After the result was known, unauthorized demonstrations were called in Paris and other cities. Some of these protests, as has happened in recent days, ended in riots. At ten o’clock at night, the forces of order had arrested 101 people in the capital.

The failure of the no-confidence motions will mean that, for now, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne remains in office and that the law that will increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 has cleared the last parliamentary hurdle. The opposition, after an electric debate in the National Assembly, has not added enough votes against the reform, which would have fallen automatically if the motion was won. But it is very close, more than expected. He has other ways to torpedo the law: raise appeals before the Constitutional Council, which could happen as of this Tuesday. And collect, within a period of nine months, the 4.87 million signatures necessary to force the call for a referendum, a more legally and politically complex option.

That the result was so tight is a consequence of the fact that 19 deputies from Los Republicanos (LR), the traditional right-wing party, added their votes to the left, the extreme right and the regionalists and centrists. LR has a total of 61 deputies. “Resignation! Resignation!”, chanted, after announcing the result, the deputies of La Francia Insumisa (LFI), the first party of the left-wing coalition that integrates socialists, environmentalists and communists. The left had already announced that it would not add its votes to the National Regrouping motion. The Macronista deputies left the chamber with serious countenances, despite the numerical victory.

The result is no cause for celebration for Macron, immovable in office until the end of his second and final term, in 2027, but from now on in danger of becoming a lame duck. Yes, he has taken a decisive step to enact the mother of all reformsa promise in the campaign that a year ago led him to re-election, and has shown that his transformative momentum has not run out.

Agents of the riot unit tried this Monday, March 20, to break up the demonstration in Place Vauban in the French capital. CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON (EFE)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

A country against

But the price is high. The president has turned the country against: 70% of French reject the reform. He has ignored the unions during the process of discussing the law. By resorting, last week, to article 49.3 to impose it without going through a parliamentary vote, he has aggravated the abyss that separates him from public opinion and has fueled accusations of authoritarianism, even though the procedure is democratic and constitutional.

“This decision [la aplicación del 49.3] it is the height of a denial of democracy unacceptable in its constancy and its contempt for our institutions and our social bodies”, says the text of the motion that obtained the most votes. Le Pen’s text stated: “While the French demonstrate massively in opposition to this reform, the national representation has not been able to vote on this text at any time, which, despite the legality of the process, is an attack on the principles democratic”.

Macron, silent in recent weeks, could speak with a speech to the nation in the coming days. On Sunday, on the eve of the vote, he expressed in a message to the presidents of the Assembly and the Senate his wish that “the text on pensions can go all the way in its democratic journey, respecting us all,” according to the palace of the Elysium. Unions and the opposition demanded that the president withdraw the law.

The future of the prime minister

The most immediate unknown is what will happen to Prime Minister Borne, a technocrat attached to the social democratic wing of macronism and in office since last May. In France, the prime minister is called the president’s fuse, the first to blow when things go wrong. Macron could relieve her and change the government to mark the beginning of a new stage. But it is not certain that he will do it right away. And, in any case, he will continue to have the same problem that he has had with the pension reform: Macron’s supporters, although they form the first group in the National Assembly, do not have a majority. Unless they formalize an agreement with the moderate right, or a part of it, they will run into the same problem again: the lack of votes to approve any major initiative.

Some demonstrators burned garbage containers in the center of Paris, during the protests after the failure of the motions of censure against the French Government. BART BIESEMANS (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, the president faces a country in growing tension. Since Borne presented the bill in January, there have already been eight days of massive demonstrations called by the unions. Thursday will be next. Strikes in sectors such as refineries or transportation continue this week.

The indignation against the reform, which a majority of French consider unfair, redoubled last Thursday when the president decided to activate article 49.3. Since that day, altercations between demonstrators and the police have taken place every night in Paris and other cities and there have been scenes of violence (fires, assaults on official buildings or parliamentary offices). There is a risk of a radicalization of the social movement, which until last week was largely peaceful. The ghost of the yellow veststhe revolt of 2018 and 2019, tours France again.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.