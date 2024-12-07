The motion to remove the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, did not go ahead this Saturday in the country’s National Assembly due to the ruling party’s boycott of this measure. The initiative presented by the opposition to disqualify Yoon for having declared martial law last Tuesday It has finally been voted by only 195 parliamentarians of the 300 that make up the chamber, an insufficient number for the result of the vote to be considered valid.

The boycott of almost all parliamentarians of the ruling People’s Power Party (PPP) has thus prevented the motion from succeeding. The parliamentary initiative to disqualify Yoon began voting after 6:00 p.m. local time this Saturday (10 a.m. Spanish peninsular time) after all but two of the PPP deputies left the chamber, so that if even these voted in favor, the motion would fail.

For the impeachment motion to succeed, it was necessary the support of two thirds of the chamberwhich meant that the opposition bloc (which has a clear parliamentary majority with 192 seats) needed to have at least eight additional votes from among the 108 that the ruling People’s Power Party has.

The vote on this motion in the Assembly has taken place after another proposal to establish an investigation into the first lady, Kim Keon-hee, for alleged corruption, which also did not It went ahead with a result of 198 votes in favor and 102 againstwhich already pointed to the failure of the initiative to remove Yoon.

This result reflected that only six members of the PPP They had broken the voting discipline established by the conservative formationafter having taken several swings in previous days in this regard.

A motion after martial law

The main opposition formation, the Democratic Party (PD) and the other five political forces had presented the motion to dismiss Yoon last Wednesday, after the president martial law will be decreed by surprise on Tuesday night accusing the opposition of “anti-state activities” and being “pro-North Korean forces.”

The state of emergency was lifted after the opposition parties and some of the PPP itself voted in the National Assembly to repeal that measure. just a few hours after being decreedand despite the attempts of the police and South Korean troops to block access to parliament and take control of the chamber.

Furthermore, while the parliamentary vote was taking place this Saturday, about 149,000 people -according to police data- they have gathered in front of the Assembly to demand that Yoon resign from his position or be dismissed.