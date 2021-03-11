The powder keg that has become the Murcian political scene Ciudadanos and PP in the last two months exploded yesterday in the air, shattering the project that Fernando López Miras started in the spring of 2017, after the forced resignation of his great supporter and friend Pedro Antonio Sanchez. The fuse was the motion of censure that the liberal party, partner of the PP government since May 2019, presented with the PSOE in the Regional Assembly to evict López Miras from San Esteban and convert his leader, the until yesterday counselor Ana Martínez Vidal, the new president of the Community next week. This agreement would also affect five city councils in the Region, including the one in the capital, where the Socialists already have the support of Podemos to make José Antonio Serrano a substitute for the popular mayor José Ballesta. The shock wave of the political outbreak in Murcia reached the regional governments of Madrid, where there will be early elections, and Castilla y León, where the Socialists also want to overthrow another PP-Cs executive.

The fourth motion of censure that is registered in the almost 39 years of autonomy has sufficient figures to prosper, since it is signed by the 17 socialist deputies and the six from Ciudadanos, including the vice president, Isabel Franco, a rival of Martínez Vidal. Podemos will be added to that majority of 23. His secretary general, Javier Sánchez Serna, guaranteed the favorable votes of his two deputies to remove the PP from the Government and stop the advance of Vox. Diego Conesa was personally in charge of closing this support. In the PSOE they do not hide their fear that Vice President Isabel Franco could change the vote at the key moment and drag deputy Francisco Álvarez, belonging, like her, to the so-called ‘Sewer clan’ and facing Martínez Vidal.

The motion of censure comes after the intention of Cs, for weeks, to carry out a profound remodeling in the regional Executive. Ana Martínez Vidal wanted a comprehensive change in her team to become vice president, which is why there were resignations such as that of the Minister of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration, Beatriz Ballesteros, and continuous friction between Vidal and Franco.

The two proponents add the right number of votes necessary to evict the popular ones from San Esteban



“Shameful Merit”



PSOE and Cs justified the motion for reasons of trust in the institutions, exemplarity and public ethics. In the text they make special reference to the controversy of vaccines that has already cost the former Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, and his entire leadership. They speak of “corruption” and “abuse of power”, as well as the government’s objections to offering a list of high-ranking officials who broke protocol. In addition, they regret that the investigation commission promoted in the Assembly is not moving forward and is continually being overwhelmed by journalistic information.

EDITORIAL

They also regret that the Region has the “shameful merit” of leading all these irregularities, and that a councilor, Mario Gómez, from Cs, has been denounced by his own colleagues in the Popular Party government after placing it in the hands of the Police National indications of irregularities in the management of the Murcia City Council. To all this they add that the 25 years of government of the Popular Party have not prevented the Region from being at the bottom of the worst social indicators, such as the extreme risk of poverty, and that this party has not “withstood the test of living in coalition ”nor accept the mandates of the plenary sessions, in reference to the request for the resignation of Murcia councilor Felipe Coello, implicated in the vaccine crisis. Against all that, PSOE and Cs raise the need for a “regenerative government, defender of public ethics and transparency.”

Podemos authorizes its two deputies to support the change of government operation; prioritizes throwing out the PP and stopping Vox



With the mandatory 48-hour period now open to register possible alternative motions, the Board of Spokespersons of the Regional Assembly immediately suspended all parliamentary activity for the next ten days. On Monday it will meet again to set the date of the two sessions for the debate of the motion. Citizens are inclined to celebrate them on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. The Socialists are in favor of advancing them to Tuesday and Wednesday. In the first session, López Miras will defend himself and Martínez Vidal will explain his government project. In the second the voting will take place.

The spokesman for Citizens, Juan José Molina, registers the motion of censure in the Assembly, accompanied by Francisco Lucas and Carmina Fernández, from the PSOE. / JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM

Dawn pact



The PSOE and Cs agreement was finalized during the last month in Madrid by senior officials from both parties and was hastily closed yesterday morning. Socialist sources familiar with the negotiation assured that there was a high possibility that the national leadership of the PP would order López Miras this week to call early elections to retain the Community, even though he could not be the candidate, due to the limitations imposed by the Law of the President, the same one that Cs wanted to modify so that he could continue in a third term. The regional executives later came into play to decide, among other matters, that the new government will have nine councils, six of them controlled by the PSOE. The agreement was so unexpected that most of the deputies who signed the motion knew what was happening when they arrived in Cartagena yesterday to attend the weekly plenary session. Although all of them were contacted the day before by their political bosses to ensure their necessary attendance at the session.

What happened in the Region provokes the call for elections in Madrid and a similar initiative in Castilla y León



Fernando López Miras, who admitted that he learned about the operation on Tuesday night, was in the Assembly for half an hour yesterday and did not show himself. There he contacted some of his closest collaborators and with the spokesman for the Vox Parliamentary Group, Juan José Liarte, before urgently returning to San Esteban. The motion surprised deputies and employees of the PP, although all of them suspected that “anything could happen” according to the continuous pulses from Martínez Vidal to López Miras.

Removal of two directors



With the deadlines already underway and morale low in the popular ranks due to the real danger of losing power, the president appeared in San Esteban to accuse Martínez Vidal of breaking the coalition just to “satisfy a personal ambition.” He considered it a “disloyalty” with Murcia, regretted that Cs facilitates “the assault of the left on the institutions” and that “puts into play” the fight against the pandemic and economic recovery.

Prior to that intervention, he signed the dismissal of the directors who devised “this robbery”: Martínez Vidal and the newly appointed head of Transparency, José Gabriel Sánchez Torregrosa. However, he left in his Executive Isabel Franco and the head of Employment, Miguel Motas, who are outside the directive cadres of the orange party.

Gallery.

JM Rodríguez / AGM

Since yesterday, socialist and liberal representatives negotiate in more detail the distribution of responsibilities in the possible new government and the program for the next two years. They are based on an initial agreement to increase the Community spending ceiling by 160 million, set at 5,378 by the Assembly two weeks ago. Socialists insist that more public resources will be needed to strengthen health, education, and social and economic policies. There is also understanding for the program to be based on the 670 measures for reactivation after the pandemic that the Assembly approved in February.

As has happened several times since the regional and municipal elections of May 2019, the Region has once again become a laboratory for testing agreements between the major parties. This motion agreed in Madrid immediately shook the national political scene. The Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of the PP, hastened to call elections to avoid a similar operation by her government partners from Cs. The PSOE of Castilla y León, for its part, presented a motion to the also popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco. It will prosper if, as in the Region, the deputies of the liberal party break with it.