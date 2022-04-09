DARIO MINOR Correspondent. Rome Sunday, April 10, 2022, 00:09



The withdrawal of Russian forces from northern Ukraine is bringing to light the testimonies of people who were unable or unwilling to escape and were left at the mercy of the occupiers. In the catalog of violence of all kinds, the testimony of Taras Lazar, professor of Italian Language and Literature at the Borys Grinchenko University of kyiv and a native of Bucha, the martyr city on the outskirts of kyiv, stands out. After returning to this town once liberated from the military sent by Moscow, Lazar assures that the mothers who remained in Bucha with their families would have offered themselves to the Russian and Chechen soldiers in exchange for leaving their daughters and sons in peace. but his desperate gesture did not serve to release them.

“Unfortunately they raped both the mothers and the children,” Lazar told the Italian news agency Adnkronos. This teacher explained that “many young families” lived in Bucha, so there were “many schools and nurseries” as well as new housing. «The Russians and Chechens were surprised to see all those houses and supermarkets. They stole everything, “said Lazar, who collected the testimonies of various residents who remained in Bucha during the weeks that the occupation lasted. “They took everything from the television to the vodka.”

“Tell me what you want, I’ll find it for you,” say the soldiers in telephone conversations with their relatives



The wiretaps carried out by the Western military intelligence services to the Russian soldiers deployed in the towns near kyiv would confirm the looting. “Tell me what you want, I’ll find it for you,” says one of them. “I have found a surprise for mom and an iPad for my wife,” says another soldier in a telephone conversation with his father, the content of which was revealed by the German weekly ‘Der Spiegel’. A three-hour recording of a security camera from a post office in Belarus has even been released in which a group of Russian soldiers arriving from around the Ukrainian capital send hundreds of kilos of material to their homes in Russia. There is furniture, clothes, televisions, speakers… The video would have been obtained by an anonymous group of Belarusian hackers opposed to the dictator Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Moscow in the invasion of the neighboring country.

find all the killers



Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian deputy prime minister and head of the Digital Transformation portfolio, published a message on social networks on the 4th in which he showed a capture of the aforementioned video with the image of the Russian special forces officer who allegedly murdered civilians and committed acts of looting in Bucha and in other towns in the area, such as Irpin and Hostomel. “There are thousands of them, but we will find all the murderers,” Fedorov assured, encouraging people to sign up for a public Telegram channel that tries to discover the identity of the Russian soldiers who have been recorded sending hundreds of kilos of allegedly stolen material from Belarus. .

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also assured that the occupying forces had organized a kind of market in the Belarusian city of Narovlya, a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine, to sell part of the material that they would have looted from homes and businesses in the towns that occupied in the kyiv environment such as jewelry, bicycles, motorcycles, household appliances, toys or works of art. In another wiretap, facilitated by the Ukrainian authorities, a supposed Russian soldier has a telephone conversation with a woman from her country to whom he says: “I have stolen cosmetics for you.” He also refers to the looting that he and his companions would have carried out around kyiv.