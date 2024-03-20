The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, with the aim of honoring mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of people, has achieved success. Individuals around the world received contributions amounting to 505 million dirhams, a week after its launch.

This outcome came from the donations of major shareholders, businessmen, individuals, companies, and government and private sector institutions, in a large community interaction with the campaign, which reflects the deep-rooted culture of giving in Emirati society, and its keenness to support the campaign’s objectives to empower less fortunate individuals and communities by providing opportunities to educate and qualify them, and develop their potential and skills. In a way that contributes to improving their quality of life and improving their reality, which is reflected in achieving stability in their societies and activating the wheel of growth and development in various fields.

– Sustainability of charitable work.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, confirmed that the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in sustaining goodness, and his constant directives to harness the capabilities and expertise of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Initiatives Foundation. Al Maktoum International, to meet the needs of less fortunate groups around the world.

His Excellency said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, which aims to honor mothers by launching an endowment fund for education, comes at a time when hundreds of millions of children and youth around the world are suffering from difficult circumstances that prevent them from enrolling in their schools or completing their education, and this initiative will open for them a window of hope and human life.” “The generous one.”

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi noted that the comprehensive community response to the Mother’s Endowment Campaign from individuals, companies, government and private sector institutions, businessmen, and pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work embodies the noble values ​​on which the Union State was founded and reflects the culture of generosity and generosity rooted in Emirati society, to alleviate human suffering anywhere. And helping millions of people to obtain opportunities in education and qualification.

His Excellency added: “The positive results achieved by the campaign, and the donations reaching 505 million dirhams in just one week, contribute to consolidating the UAE’s position as a global capital for charitable and humanitarian work,” expressing his confidence that the campaign will continue its momentum during the coming days, to be a new qualitative station in the field of charitable and humanitarian work. The path of charitable and humanitarian work in the UAE.

The Mother Endowment Campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, aims to honor all mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in the name of their mother, and to support less fortunate communities and individuals in a sustainable manner, by supporting their education process. The campaign also seeks To consolidate the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work.

– Contribution categories.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels: the website dedicated to the campaign, Mothersfund.ae, while the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the Endowment via the toll-free number 8009999. You can also participate in the campaign via Bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201AE at Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” to users of the “Du” and “Etisalat from e&” networks in the Emirates to the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute. In the campaign through the “DubaiNow” application under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai community contributions platform “Jood” (Jood.ae).