The “Mother's Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world, is enjoying widespread community interaction, and is competing to… Support the campaign through various contribution channels.

Four days after its launch, the campaign issued, through its website, more than 120,000 participation bonds in the campaign to donors in the names of their mothers out of kindness and gratitude for their giving.

Since its launch, the campaign has made it possible for the donor to obtain a certificate of participation in a language full of love and appreciation, and to present it as a gift to his mother, as an ongoing charity on her behalf that contributes to the establishment of the Endowment Fund to spread the light of knowledge in less fortunate communities, and to enable millions to obtain opportunities to acquire knowledge and skills and advance. their lives for the better.

The great interaction with the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign embodies the deep-seated culture of giving and giving in Emirati society. This community demand also reflects the success of the campaign in investing in innovative ideas, diversifying contribution channels and facilitating the donation process for everyone who wishes to contribute in the name of their mother to establish an endowment fund to support education around the world.

Affection and compassion

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, aims to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in the name of their mother, in the “Mother’s Endowment,” and highlighting the role of the mother in providing an encouraging family climate that supports children’s education. In addition to consolidating the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society, and strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work.

The campaign seeks to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work. It also seeks to develop the concept of charitable endowments, by focusing on empowering less fortunate individuals and communities by providing opportunities for their education and rehabilitation, developing their capabilities and skills, and reviving endowments as a development tool for societies, ensuring the sustainability of giving and goodness, and contributing to global efforts to promote sustainable development goals and support stability. Communities.

Contribution channels

Since its launch coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign has been receiving contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels: the website dedicated to the campaign, Mothersfund.ae, while the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999. You can also participate in the campaign by bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201AE at the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams. The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” to users of the “Du” and “Etisalat from e&” networks in the Emirates to the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute. In the campaign through the “DubaiNow” application, under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai community contributions platform “Jood” (Jood.ae).