His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the success of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which was launched by His Highness on March 4, 2024 to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education and rehabilitation of millions. Individuals around the world exceeded its targets within less than a month of its launch, stressing that the campaign is continuing and that the door to contributions will remain open throughout the year.

Contributions to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign before the end of the holy month of Ramadan reached one billion and 484 million dirhams.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “With the conclusion of the holy month, we are happy to conclude a work in which hundreds of thousands participated to honor mothers, the “Mother Endowment,” to which contributions amounted to more than 1.4 billion dirhams during the holy month, a permanent endowment for education and ongoing charity for mothers in the country. The UAE is a blessing to us in our work and our path.”

His Highness added: “The mother will remain a paradise and a path to heaven, and nothing will fulfill her right, and we will celebrate her always and forever. May God protect all mothers and may God protect the UAE.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the success of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign in exceeding its targets in record time always and forever confirms that giving is part of the nature, principles and behaviors of the people of the Emirates, pointing out that His Highness pointed out that the Emirati society’s individuals and institutions have provided a role model for giving and giving. They are part of the UAE’s value system and its human identity.

His Highness added: “The UAE will not hesitate to play its role in serving people and humanity and contributing to improving the reality of societies through specific projects, campaigns and initiatives that go beyond temporary relief to the act of enabling sustainable construction.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also affirmed that any initiative that bears the mother’s name, her spirit, and her benevolent hands is a blessed initiative, its goodness is multiplied, its impact is great, and its results are guaranteed.

His Highness concluded by saying: “The Mother’s Endowment is an ongoing charity on behalf of our mothers and will remain open to ensure that goodness is maximized.”

high demand

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign witnessed widespread community demand and a race to do good to contribute to honoring mothers and supporting individuals in less fortunate communities, by improving the educational process, at various academic, professional and qualification levels, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve their lives, improve their reality, and contribute to their empowerment. Preparing them for the labor markets, which is reflected in achieving stability in their societies and activating the wheel of growth and development in all fields.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, succeeded in exceeding its targets within less than three weeks after contributions flowed through the main contribution channels through the campaign’s website and its call center. And bank transfer to its account, and via text messages to users of the Du and Etisalat network from “E&”, as well as using the “DubaiNow” application, under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions, “Jood.ae.”

A noble message

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, said: “With the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, providing the best conditions for sustainable education will remain at the top of our priorities, in a way that translates His Highness’s directives in achieving these goals.” The noble message and mobilizing efforts to advance the education sector as it is the decisive factor in building more stable and prosperous societies.”

He added: “The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign represents a new driving force for the rehabilitation of millions of young people in less fortunate communities by providing them with educational opportunities and developing their academic and practical potential in a way that contributes to making a difference in their lives,” noting that the campaign witnessed the reception of generous contributions and the announcement of agreements. To implement innovative endowment projects from major shareholders.

Al Gergawi expressed his confidence that this community support received by the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign will enable it to achieve its mission, thus consolidating the UAE’s leading position in charitable and humanitarian work.

interaction

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign witnessed widespread interaction and support from major shareholders, as Azizi Developments Company announced its contribution of 600 million dirhams to establish an endowment educational complex, which is one of the largest charitable contributions in the UAE, as the proceeds of the endowment educational complex will go entirely to empower Students are able to complete their education and qualification and obtain the necessary skills to keep pace with developments in the labor market.

Sobha Real Estate Group also contributed 400 million dirhams to establish an endowment university, as part of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, as one of the largest charitable contributions in the UAE.

The West Zone Group contributed 130 million dirhams to establish an endowment building, the proceeds of which will go to education, and to support the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in the field of disseminating knowledge and implementing dozens of programs and projects for the education sector around the world.

Noble Auctions No

The specific events that supported the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign played an important role in achieving the campaign’s goals in record time, including the Noble Number charity auctions for special numbers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which collected 116 million and 479 thousand and 400 dirhams, with the support of Abu Dhabi Police and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and Etisalat from E&D and Du.

The Noble Number Charity Auction for distinctive numbers in Dubai achieved 38 million and 95 thousand dirhams, as the charitable bids on distinctive numbers for vehicle plates achieved a total value of 29 million and 25 thousand dirhams, and the numbers provided by Etisalat from “E&” amounted to 4 million and 135 thousand dirhams, and the numbers provided From “Du” a total of 4 million and 935 thousand dirhams.

The third edition of the Noble Electronic Charity Number Auction, organized by Abu Dhabi Police, achieved 78 million and 384 thousand and 400 dirhams, by displaying 555 distinctive numbers for vehicle plates in Abu Dhabi.

An innovative initiative

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign witnessed an innovative initiative to honor the major supporters of the campaign, as the Dubai International Financial Center celebrated them by highlighting their contributions on the facade of its main building – the Gate, as an expression of great appreciation for their contributions, and within the framework of supporting supporters, companies and institutions and highlighting their prominent role in achieving… Campaign objectives.

230 thousand participation bonds

The Mother’s Endowment Campaign issued, through its website, more than 230,000 participation bonds in the campaign to contributors with the names of their mothers out of kindness and gratitude for their giving. Since its launch, the campaign has made it possible for the contributor to obtain a participation bond in a language full of love and appreciation, and present it as a gift to his mother, as an ongoing charity on her behalf. Contribute to establishing the Endowment Fund to spread the light of knowledge in less fortunate communities, and enable millions to obtain opportunities to acquire knowledge and skills and improve their lives for the better.

Reviving the endowment

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign seeks to revive the endowment as a development tool for communities, consolidate the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and highlight the role played by the mother in providing an encouraging family climate that supports children’s education, in addition to strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work. Through a sustainable endowment that ensures the provision of education and empowerment opportunities for less fortunate communities.

The proceeds from the “Mother’s Endowment” go to support the education of millions of individuals around the world and give them the tools and skills necessary to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures a decent living for them, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions.

The endowment aims to help every person who seeks to receive scientific and cognitive qualification and targeted vocational training in the communities most in need, to empower him and arm him with the necessary cognitive and practical tools that will help him enter the labor market as a qualitative added value for himself and his society.

Great successes

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, the largest institution of its kind regionally concerned with humanitarian and development work in various parts of the world. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which received great interaction from the UAE community and achieved successes that exceeded its targets in terms of the volume of financial contributions and the number of beneficiaries around the world.

The “10 Million Meals” campaign, which was launched in Ramadan 2020, recorded contributions exceeding 15.3 million meals, coming from individuals, citizens and residents of more than 115 nationalities, and institutions in the government and private sectors.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign, which was launched in Ramadan 2021, succeeded in doubling the number of meals it distributed to reach the equivalent of 220 million meals that were distributed to 30 countries around the world on 4 continents, through the contributions of 385,000 from 51 nationalities, in addition to… A large number of institutions and companies.

The “One Billion Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2022 was able to achieve its goals in less than a month, through 320,868 contributors to providing food support in 50 countries.

The “Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, which was launched in Ramadan 2023, witnessed a wide community response, as it succeeded in collecting one billion and 75 million dirhams by the end of the last month of Ramadan. It also received real estate lands, company shares, cash amounts from companies and individuals, and subscriptions in sums of money. Daily from thousands of people.