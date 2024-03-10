The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the allocation of six easy channels to receive donations and contributions from individuals and institutions, to contribute to honoring mothers through the establishment of an endowment fund, To provide education to millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, aims to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment,” in addition to supporting individuals, with education and qualification, in less fortunate communities. By supporting the educational process, within the various academic, professional and qualification levels, as well as consolidating the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, highlighting the role played by the mother in providing an encouraging family climate that supports children’s education, and strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work. .

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign opens the door to financial contributions to everyone, to provide educational opportunities for the less fortunate groups or those who lack access to the necessary resources, through a donation via the website, short text messages (SMS), bank transfer, or call center. For the campaign, the “Dubai Now” application, or the Dubai platform for community contributions “Jood” (Jood.ae).

website

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign website, Mothersfund.ae, receives donations from individuals, institutions, companies, and businessmen from inside and outside the country, where the amount the donor wants can be given to support the campaign and contribute to achieving its goals.

call center

Those wishing to contribute to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign can contact its call center team on the toll-free number 8009999 from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm, seven days a week, including weekends, to arrange the process of donating the amount they want to allocate to support education. In the communities most in need.

Bank transfer

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also offers a direct bank transfer channel to contribute to the charitable effort of the initiative, where everyone can transfer the amount to be donated to the campaign account on the approved account number / 790340003708472909201 AE / at the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams.

Text messages

The campaign provides the option of a one-time donation via SMS by sending the word “Mom” or “Mother” in English in the form of a text message (SMS) to specific numbers on the “Du” and “Etisalat by &e” networks in the Emirates, as follows: Sending the word “Mom” or “Mother” in a text message to the number: 1034 to donate 10 dirhams, sending the word “Mom” or “Mother” in a text message to the number: 1035 to donate 50 dirhams, and sending the word “Mom” or “Mother” in a text message. To the number: 1036 to donate 100 dirhams, and send the word “Mom” or “Mother” in a text message to the number: 1038 to donate 500 dirhams.

“Dubai Now” application

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also offers the option to donate through the “Dubai Now” application, under the “Donations” category, as “Digital Dubai” cooperates with the campaign, to facilitate the contributions of donors from institutions, individuals and business sectors from within the UAE.

“Joud” platform

Donations can be made to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign by creating a special wallet for institutions or individuals on the Dubai platform for community contributions, “Jood.” “Jood.ae” via the link www.Jood.ae.

The platform opens the door wide for all individuals, companies and institutions in the public and private sectors, celebrities, communities, cultural, sports, artistic groups and others to launch a mini-campaign via the “Joud” digital platform, to motivate employees, friends and followers to donate as much as possible, in order to collect donations for the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign. The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign represents a continuation of the major charitable campaigns that were launched in the holy month of Ramadan. It received great interaction from the UAE community and achieved successes that exceeded its goals.

The proceeds from the “Mother Endowment” go to support the education of millions of individuals around the world, and give them the necessary tools and skills to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and guarantees them a decent living. The Endowment also aims to help every person who seeks to receive scientific and cognitive qualification and vocational training directed in less fortunate societies to enable him to possess the tools. And the necessary cognitive and practical skills that help him enter the labor market as a qualitative added value to himself and his society.

