The story of a mother named Nandine Lennon: she married her boyfriend in the hospital a few days before passing away forever

The story of Nandine Lennon has moved the entire world of the web. Mom, much followed up Tik Tokpassed away forever after a long battle with stage 4 bowel cancer.

Last April 14, Nandine Lennon married her life partner Leigh Watters, in the church of St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin. A few days later, on May 5, his heart broke stopped forever.

The sad news of his passing was made known on social media by his family.

The Lennon Watters family would like to inform you that Nandine passed away at 4pm in the arms of her husband Leigh and his family.

Heartbreaking words, accompanied by two moving images. The first showing mom alone and the second showing hers crossed hands with all of her family. Her loved ones supported and loved her until the last moment.

In a few hours, many messages of condolences and closeness to the family arrived. Nandine was a mother who loved her two children and their dad, whom she decided to marry in her last days of her life. She was a lot followed and appreciated, for his life as a parent and for his hard battle. He has always made it clear to his followers that nothing should be taken for granted and that it is necessary appreciate every moment of the day, because life is unpredictable.

This is heartbreaking. At some point, we all take our time on this planet for granted. Not today… Rip beautiful soul.

She was a young woman, she passed away too soon. She is heartbreaking and cruel. Right now I’m thinking of her whole family.

It will not be easy for Leigh to tell their children that they will never be able to hug their mother again, but when the time comes she will be able to tell them how wonderful she was and how much she love yourself until your last breath.