Frosinone, a 47-year-old mother with cancer wanted to see her son again, but she lost her life without being able to hug him one last time

The sad story of the story ended in the worst possible way 47 year old mother, who for months asked to see his 12-year-old son, who had gone to live with his father. A sad story that broke everyone’s heart, given that the woman’s dream did not have a happy ending.

The heart of the 47-year-old, who worked as teacher in the province of Frosinone, has stopped beating on the morning of Friday 10 March, after a long fight against a bad disease.

It all started several years ago. When the two parents, due to some differences, beatings and even misunderstandings, decided to break up with. This divorce however, was not at all simple.

The woman had managed to get the assignment of his son. In fact, he seemed to be fine and his father, who works as a doctor in the province of Tranihad the opportunity to see the father.

However, when mom found out she was suffering from that bad bad, she could no longer take care of her baby. For this reason, the little boy went to live with the man, moving from his city, distant from the mother.

In recent months the woman has never had the opportunity to embrace again the little son. So exhausted, she had also turned to a judge.

The death of the 47-year-old mother after the judge’s decision

The lawsuit between the two went on for some time and in the end, the Judge had willing that the son had to visit his mother Once a month. However, his dad never accompanied him to that meeting.

The news spread very quickly, to the point that the incident was also finished in Parliament. The same MP Cecilia Guerra he was dealing with it, even trying to get the Ministry to intervene.

However, this mother’s wish never turned out well. Unfortunately in the morning of on Friday 10 March he lost his lifewhile she was hospitalized, without being able to embrace again her beloved child, with her eldest daughter nearby.