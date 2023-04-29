The heartbreaking stories of those who were present when the 11-year-old boy was run over in Monza: “A heartbreaking scene”

New details and testimonies emerge regarding the tragic accident that took place in Monza two days ago, in which a child of 11 was hit by a car driven by a 50-year-old woman. A passerby tried to revive the baby, but failed. The drama before the eyes of the mother.

It was just after 4pm on Thursday 27th April when a terrible accident it took place in Monza, more precisely in front of number 189 in via Michelangelo Buonarroti.

A car has invested at a fairly high speed an 11-year-old boy, causing him to crash to the ground.

Emergency services arrived at the scene immediately and the child was transported by air ambulance at the San Gerardo hospital of Monza. Unfortunately, the doctors there were unable to do anything to prevent the child’s heart from stopping forever.

The testimonies on the accident that took the life of the 11-year-old boy

Credit: MONZA TODAY

Initially there was very little news about the accident. Subsequently, following the findings and testimonies of those present on the spot, the dynamic in fact it was clearer.

The little one was together with his motherwho after the impact began to scream in despair at the tragedy that happened right before her eyes.

Apparently the child’s family, immigrants from Chinalives right in front of the accident site.

Some witnesses said that that road is always a lot busy and that at that moment the lane towards Monza was stationary, while on the other the cars were traveling at high speed. It is therefore not excluded that the 11-year-old child could be emerged from stationary cars.

The Mini Countryman involved in the crash was being driven by a 50 year old woman, which stopped to remain at the disposal of the authorities and whose alcohol results gave a negative result. Now it is investigated for vehicular homicide.

A motorist reported having attempted to revive the babybut that his intervention, as well as that of the doctors, was useless.

A trader in the area said he saw the body of the child on the ground and his mother That she screamed desperately above him: a heartbreaking scene.