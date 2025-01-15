Minerva SF, the 45-year-old woman who was reported for the third time last Monday for child abduction in Collado Villalba, handed over the two minors, her daughters, aged 9 and 10, on Tuesday night. As ABC has learned, he took them to the local police station in the mountain town after having a conversation with this newspaper, the content of which he did not want published.

However, the eldest, “taught by her mother,” according to the father, “started screaming hysterically and throwing herself to the ground.” The maternal grandmother, after several hours, had to leave and the local judge number 7 has summoned the parties tomorrow to decide who the little girls should stay with.

Minerva had both with Julio C. D, 46, who was her husband until last summer, when they divorced. Then, at the beginning of July, they reached a judicial agreement by which he had custody of the little girls and she would have the right to two weekends a month. In between, cross complaints for mistreatment and three more from July to Minerva for child abduction: in October 2024, on Thursday, January 9 and Monday, January 13 of the current year.

This newspaper published the complaint of the father, who is hospitalized at the Gregorio Marañón with colon cancer and for which yesterday afternoon he began receiving a new chemotherapy treatment. In his complaints against his ex-wife, he recounts episodes of physical and psychological abuse not only against him, but also towards the minors.









In the audios recorded since 2020 by this man, a commercial aviation pilot now retired for health reasons, Minerva is heard seriously insulting her then husband, whom she also threatens to electrocute if he showers after eleven at night or also with attacking his mother-in-law. Something that, according to the complaint last Thursday, happened: while Julio was convalescing, his mother was in charge of the little sisters.

At around seven in the afternoon, he took them to a park in La Piovera (Hortaleza), at which time, according to the report, Minerva appeared with a man and pushed Julio’s mother, taking advantage of the fact that she was in a ATM. And they took the minors by force. The next day, he presented them at the school, in Collado Villalba, but the Civil Guard, instead of giving them to the father, gave them to the mother, without taking into account the custody regime or the complaints filed against her.

This is how Minerva detained them in the town, going so far as to tell the agents when they called her this Monday that she had traveled with them to Telde (Gran Canaria), the town where she is from.

However, on Tuesday, late in the afternoon, ABC contacted her and stated that they were still in Villalba. On October 4 of last year, according to another complaint, Minerva took them without complying with the judicial agreement and Julio was not able to recover them until December 17, on the eve of the Christmas holidays.

In this last case, the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 7 of Collado Villalba was informed precisely on Monday of this week. The complaint relates, for example, how on December 24, 2023, the defendant organized the Christmas Eve dinner at the family home, excluding the girls’ father and still her husband. Of course, the woman included her entire family. This led to a fight in which, Julio claims, both his wife and his father-in-law insulted and threatened him, calling him “shit, trash, crazy or gay.”