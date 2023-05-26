The state of health of the Russian Alexander Vinnik, who is in custody in the United States, is deteriorating sharply – he has almost completely lost his sight, and is also experiencing stomach problems due to the food he is given in prison, his mother Vera Vinnik told Izvestia.

“Now he was prescribed glasses. He does not see far or close – he, in fact, has lost his sight. He had normal vision, he is a young man – he is 44 years old. Now it’s like that, apparently due to the fact that he doesn’t get something, ”Vinnik said.

And because all the food is very salty, his stomach hurts, she added.

The mother of the prisoner also said that Alexander was given glasses for free. Previously, he bought all medications, if necessary, at his own expense.

Vinnik was arrested on the Greek peninsula of Halkidiki at the request of the United States in 2017. He spent 30 months in prison, after which he was extradited to France in January 2020. There, he was acquitted of all charges brought by the French side, but found guilty of one charge brought by the United States. After that, France returned Vinnik to Greece, and Athens extradited him to the United States.

The American authorities accuse the Russian of creating the BTC-e cryptocurrency exchange, through which, according to the investigation, $4 billion was laundered. He faces up to 55 years.

