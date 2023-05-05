Natalya Pakhomushkina, the mother of the victim of the Moscow train poisoner Alexei Vygovsky, who was involved in robberies and murders in electric trains and at the capital’s railway stations in the 2000s, commented on the reopening of the case in an interview with Izvestia on May 5.

More than 10 years ago, due to the actions of a criminal, a woman lost her son. She learned from Izvestia that the case against Vygovsky had been resumed. In a conversation, she said that she was interested in whether the maniac’s term would be extended against the background of the identification of new episodes.

“How many episodes have been brought, will he be judged on them, will they add something else to those 22 years and three months? This is what interests me, ”Pakhomushkina said.

According to the woman, she is one of the few who did not stop following the progress of the case all these years and continued to seek justice. At the same time, Pakhomushkina noted, even at the trial in 2011 there were already very few victims.

In 2023, through the courts, she obtained the opportunity to learn about Vyhovsky’s movements. The woman added that almost none of the victims of the poisoner came to the new meeting.

“People have already forgotten about all this, both those who survived and those who lost their relatives. <...> Those who survived tried to forget it, and those who lost relatives, there are only two people left who are fighting to the end, ”Pakhomushkina noted.

On May 4, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that Vygovsky’s involvement in 22 more deaths had been established. The crimes were committed between October 2007 and January 2009. Previously, the man had already been sentenced in 2011 to 22 years in prison for similar episodes.

During interrogation, Vyhovsky told how he committed crimes. He found men drinking alcohol, distracted them with a conversation and poured a poisonous substance on them. In the future, all of his victims lost consciousness and died.