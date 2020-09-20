Maria Zakharova, the mother of Sergei Zakharov, who died in an accident involving Mikhail Efremov, forgave the artist.

She told the publication Interlocutorthat “it just so happened” and she does not hold a grudge.

“At first you seem to be indignant: how is it, but how is it? And then … Where to go? Why not forgive him. The man has already died, ”says Zakharova.

She also noted that relatives did not consult with her about financial assistance from the actor.

The accident took place in June in the center of Moscow. Efremov got behind the wheel drunk, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a van driven by Zakharov. He later died in hospital.

On September 8, the Presnensky court found the artist guilty of an accident in which a person died. He was sentenced to eight years in prison. Efremov’s new lawyer, Vladimir Vasiliev, filed a complaint against the verdict, asking for a suspended sentence.

Former lawyer of the convict, Elman Pashayev, believes that he could receive a suspended sentence if he were a “simple citizen”.