The 72-year-old was found lifeless in her home in the Pianura district. De Caprio, well known on social media, has recently opened the delicatessen “With breadcrumbs or without” in the Campania capital

Giant Rosemother of the TikToker Donato DeCaprio, was found lifeless in her home in the Pianura district in Naples. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation he has already questioned a womanwhose position is still under evaluation.

Donato De Caprio's mother found dead — The mother of the most followed butcher in Italy, 72 years old, lived in a first-floor apartment in a two-story housing estate. In the meantime, the investigations are aimed at clarifying the dynamics of the death of Mrs. Gigante, with a clean record, for which the violent cause is not excluded, probably after a fight. According to the newspaper The messenger, De Caprio's mother died following blows to the head inflicted with a blunt object, probably a hammer. The most accredited hypothesis is that of one dispute over old neighborhood issues. The killer also allegedly attempted to set fire to the body before fleeing.

investigations on the scene of the tragedy — Investigations are still ongoing at the crime scene scientific police, which could shortly give its response. The investigations are conducted by the Naples Flying Squad led by the first manager Alfredo Fabbrocini and coordinated by the Neapolitan Public Prosecutor’s Office. In front of the house, immediately a crowd of onlookers gathered.

Who is the most social butcher in Italy — Donato De Caprio, originally from Naples, former employee of the Salumeria ai Monti Lattari, became an entrepreneur by opening With Mollica or without, which is also its social slogan. Long believed to be the most social butcher in ItalyToday on Tik Tok he has about 3 million followers, who are literally entranced by his videos in which he prepares sandwiches. Sandwiches for many, but often not for all: some of her "creations" can, in fact, be purchased in the 1-3 euro price range, but the more abundant and particular ones can even reach 13 euros.