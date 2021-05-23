The mother of a third-grader from school # 8 in Taganrog, who came out to the blackboard with the words “now we will fuck the teacher,” explained the child’s behavior. The portal rostoday.com writes about it.

The woman believes that the teacher herself is to blame for what happened, that the teacher was not able to earn respect from the children. She assures that everything is in order with her son, their family is prosperous and the school has never complained about her son.

At the same time, the woman nevertheless decided to take the child to a psychologist after he insulted and threatened the teacher. In turn, the prosecutor’s office of the Rostov region organized an inspection after the discovery of a video on the network, where a student threatened the teacher and promised reprisals.

On May 21, the “Notepad” edition published a video in which a third grade student came to the blackboard with the words “now we will fuck the teacher” and continued to insult the teacher with obscenities. Also, the third grader swung his foot towards the teacher. The teacher did not react to the student’s words and actions and asked the class to “finish the test”. According to the information of the TV channel “360”, the boy had behaved aggressively and swore before, and the parents of his classmates more than once complained about the schoolchild to the director.