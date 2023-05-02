The mother of the suspect in the murder of an eight-month-old child denied his guilt

In the Rostov region, the mother of a suspected eight-month-old baby said that her son was “shaking” over the child and could not harm him. Guilty man woman refuted in an interview with Izvestia.

“Maxim is not to blame for anything, he would never have allowed this. Never in my life. Before that, he applied to guardianship, called the district police, filmed the beatings, ”said the mother of the suspect in the murder of the girl, emphasizing that after the man called the doctors.

On April 30, it became known that in Rostov-on-Don, a father accidentally killed an eight-month-old baby when he tried to kick his wife. During a quarrel with his wife, the man tried to hit her, but missed and hit his daughter in the head. The girl died from her injuries.