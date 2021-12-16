The mother of 13-year-old seriously ill Tanya Trotsenko from Stavropol Territory, whose dream of visiting the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg was fulfilled by Russian President Vladimir Putin, shared her impressions of the incident and thanked the head of state. This became known on Thursday, December 16.

During her conversation with Putin, the girl talked about a tour of the theater and backstage, during which she was shown the orchestra pit, and she was able to chat with the artists. Tanya admitted that her dream has come true.

“Tanya, look, if you now consult with your mother and decide that this suits you, I have one more suggestion – you can organize your trip to Moscow in order for you to watch figure skating, also on the theme of Swan Lake, – said the Russian leader.

As Tanya’s mother noted, it came as a surprise to them that they were able to get into the Mariinsky Theater.

“We didn’t fully believe that you pulled out our desire. You not only fulfilled the child’s wish, you gave him hope, a good sign that everything will be fine, ”she said in an interview with the President.

The President fulfilled the schoolgirl’s dream as part of the “Wish Tree” campaign, after he removed the ball with the girl’s wish from the New Year tree. Tatiana is the eldest child in a large family. She is now in St. Petersburg, where she is undergoing treatment for a serious illness.

As the girl said, she loves to watch performances on TV. At the same time, she always dreamed of enjoying the performance live, fully experiencing the atmosphere of the theater. She noted that she herself is fond of dancing and loves to listen to classical music.

The All-Russian New Year’s Eve campaign “Wishing Tree” started in Russia on November 15. Applications began to be accepted at midnight, and by the middle of the day their number amounted to more than 2 thousand, which is an absolute record for all the years of the project.

The “Christmas tree of desires” is installed in government institutions, volunteer centers, and at major events. The action involves children aged three to 17 years with disabilities or those whose diseases threaten their lives, as well as orphans, children from low-income families and senior citizens with a life-threatening health condition. The role of Santa Claus is played by politicians, businessmen, and also officials.