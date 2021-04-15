Meylin Obregón Leiva poses with her son Wilton in the last photo she sent to her family before being kidnapped in northern Mexico. Courtesy

The kidnapping of Meylin Obregón Leiva, mother of Wilton, the Nicaraguan boy abandoned on the southern border of the United States, has ended. This was announced by his brother Misael Obregón this Wednesday in a video published in his YouTube channel. “I have the best news in the world! My sister has been released, ”said the man from Miami with enthusiasm. “I want the whole world to know that my sister has been freed from the hands of the mafia,” he added without giving further details.

The woman’s anxiety began at the beginning of April, when she tried to cross the US border irregularly with her 10-year-old son, but they were rejected by the authorities. At that time, according to his family, a Mexican cartel kidnapped them both. The captors demanded a ransom of $ 5,000 per head. But Obregón Leiva’s brother could only pay for Wilton’s, who was released, while his mother remained with his captors.

The mafias left the boy abandoned in a semi-desert area on the border called La Grulla, in Texas, where he was found by a Border Patrol officer. A video of the displaced and crying minor, which was recorded by the agent who found him, went viral and became a symbol of the drama that is lived on the border, where in the month of March the highest number of apprehensions of undocumented persons was reached in more than 15 years.

According to Misael Obregón, his sister was kidnapped “in a warehouse” in Mexico, but he did not have details of the exact location. In recent days, the man has opened an account on YouTube and has been very active on social networks seeking help, where this Wednesday he announced his release.

March has been the month with the most irregular immigrants apprehended by border authorities since 2006, with more than 172,000 illegal immigrants detained, mainly Central Americans. Most of them have been expelled by title 42 of the United States Code invoked by Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic. Biden has maintained the closure of the border to non-essential activities and new asylum cases, with some exceptions, such as unaccompanied minors who have collapsed the US reception system. Those who are returned, like Wilton and his mother, run the risk of falling into the hands of the mafias that profit from the undocumented in that area of ​​the northern Mexican border.

According to Meylin’s mother, Socorro Leiva, her daughter “fled a bad relationship” and was a victim of gender violence and harassment from her ex-partner. Before embarking on her journey north, the woman filed a complaint with the Nicaraguan Prosecutor’s Office. From the El Paraíso community, in the mountains of the southern Caribbean of Nicaragua, the woman told EL PAÍS that she hopes that her daughter and grandson, who is currently in a shelter in Browsnville (Texas), can stay in the United States with their another son.

Rosario Murillo insists on repatriating Wilton

Since Wilton’s case went viral on social media and her story was released in the media, Vice President Rosario Murillo has categorically asked the United States to repatriate the minor. This April 13, he even sent the Nicaraguan consul in Houston, Samuel Trejos, to the Casa Padre shelter, where the little one is staying. “I communicated (to Wilton) that our good Government, fellow president Daniel Ortega and fellow vice president Rosario Murillo have been assisting his family in Nicaragua and that they want to help him to reunite with his family as soon as possible,” he said in a press release the diplomat.

The irony is that both Wilton’s maternal family and his father do not want the child to be returned to Nicaragua. However, Murillo has insisted that the father signed documents requesting repatriation. Consulted in this regard by the daily The Press, the father of the minor, Lázaro Gutiérrez Laguna, said that “he never asked for repatriation and that he agrees” with Wilton staying in the United States under the protection of his uncle.

“The government officials told me that they were going to return him, that I would receive him here, so I said yes (…) But if they are going to leave him (in the United States) for my part, it is good that he stay there, because I had passed all the danger and made that great sacrifice ”, the man told The Press.

Murillo has mentioned the Wilton case throughout this week in his televised speeches, putting as a priority the repatriation of the minor from the United States, a country that since 2018 has sanctioned its government for human rights violations and corruption. The episode that recalls that of Elián González, the Cuban rafter boy who in 1993 starred in an incident between the island and the US Government. With the release of Meylin Obregón Leiva, Wilton’s mother, the request of the government spokeswoman for Daniel Ortega may now be in limbo.

