Beatriz ZZ, mother of the two girls of one and six years who disappeared since last Tuesday with their father on the island of Tenerife, wanted to send a message of hope in which she is convinced that her daughters, Anna and Olivia, They are fine.

«My message is that they send a lot of light and love to the girls, that I am sure they are well. That they do not watch the news feeding the bad energy, that everyone thinks that girls are a beautiful light that is protected and that as soon as we wait for it they will be playing and running happily “, picks up the message published by COPE Canarias, collected by Europe Press.

Beatriz ends the text by wishing that everyone “has a strong emotion that they appear and give thanks in advance, feeling from the heart that they are already with their mother.”

Yesterday, the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Güímar issued an international search warrant for Tomás Gimeno and his daughters.

Likewise, the extensive search device formed by the air and maritime service of the Civil Guard, the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS) and the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police, which is in charge of the investigation, is maintained. In addition, this Saturday agents from the Central Operating Unit (UCO) of Madrid joined.