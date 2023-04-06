Daria Trepova, who is accused of being involved in a terrorist attack in a cafe in St. Petersburg, was hiding with her friend Dmitry Kasintsev. On Thursday, April 6, the man’s mother Marina, in an interview with Izvestia, spoke about the connection between Kasintsev and Trepova.

The interlocutor stressed that Trepova’s son never mentioned. However, Kasintsev knew Dmitry Rylov, the terrorist’s husband. Young people studied together at the university and kept in touch. But Daria was not part of their company.

“I read that she (Trepova. – Ed.) studied at the medical school. But Dima did not study at the medical school, ”Kasintsev’s mother clarified.

On April 2, Trepova came to the recital of military commissar Vladlen Tatarsky at the Street Bar cafe on the Universitetskaya embankment of the northern capital. She introduced herself as Anastasia and presented Tatarsky with a figurine, inside of which was an improvised explosive device, which later exploded in the man’s hands. As a result of the explosion, Tatarsky died, 42 people were injured. Three patients are now in critical condition.

Trepova was detained on April 3 in a rented apartment, after which she was transferred to Moscow to choose a preventive measure. The next day, the Basmanny Court of the capital arrested the girl for two months. It was decided to transfer her case to a closed regime.

On April 5, the accused was called an ambulance after a nine-hour interrogation. She complained of feeling unwell due to shell shock after the explosion. It was reported that a rude attitude towards the girl was not applied. All testimonies were recorded on video.

The girl was charged with crimes under paragraph “b” part 3 of Art. 205, part 4 of Art. 222.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act committed by an organized group, resulting in the deliberate infliction of death on a person”; “Illegal carrying of explosive devices committed by an organized group”).

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee called the incident a terrorist attack, and also stated that the Ukrainian special services and the FBK (included in the register of foreign non-profit organizations and recognized as an extremist organization whose activities are banned in Russia) may be related to it.

According to Izvestia’s source, the package with explosives that Trepova received was supervised by foreign IT specialists.