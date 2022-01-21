Remains in jail there mother of the child killed in Torre Del Greco: Adalgisa Gamba remains the only one investigated for the death of her son, who died drowned in the sea waters of the town in the province of Naples. The woman had said that she was afraid that her baby was sick and that is why she would have brought him to that place, perhaps already with the intention of killing him.

Adalgisa Gamba she is the 40-year-old mother accused of the death of her two-and-a-half-year-old son. The little boy drowned in the waters that lie in front of the La Scala area of ​​Torre del Greco, in the province of Naples. It was the evening of January 2, 2022.

The investigating judge of the Court of Torre Annunziata Fernanda Iannone has appointed a doctor, Camillo De Lucia, to understand if the psychic situation of the woman was compatible with the detention regime in prison. And it has been confirmed that the woman accused of the death of her 2 and a half year old son will have to remain in prison.

Camillo De Lucia, which carried out the “urgent health checks for the evaluation of the compatibility of the neuropsychiatric state of Adalgisa Gamba with the prison regime”, for the validation of the precautionary measure signed by the judge for preliminary investigations did not have doubts.

The woman remains detained in the women’s prison of Pozzuoli, where she is from the guarantee interrogation that was held on January 5th.

Child killed in Torre del Greco, hearing soon

The investigating judge had ordered “the application of the coercive measure of pre-trial detention in prison”. And his defense had asked for one expertise, assuming that the prison was not compatible with the conditions of the woman.

Finally, the hearing of the review court should be held in the next few days. The judges will have to decide whether the baby’s mother will still have to remain in prison. Or it can be placed under house arrest pending investigations to continue.