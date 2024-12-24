The Extraordinary draw of the 2024 Christmas Lottery will always be remembered by the girl from San Ildefonso who sang a second fake Gordo. A moment in history that unleashed all kinds of rumors on social networks and that forced State Lotteries and Betting to issue a statement to avoid any type of suspicion that would call into question the proper functioning of the draw. Well, this Monday ‘TardeAR’ (Telecinco) contacted the mother of the minor who clarified everything that happened to Ana Rosa Quintana’s space but, in addition, launched a desperate appeal to the audience about her daughter’s situation.

El Gordo ‘fake’ had been the most anecdotal thing about the Christmas Lottery, so ‘AfternoonAR‘ wanted to dedicate a few minutes to the surreal moment that had been experienced at the Teatro Real when one of the girls from San Ildefonso He launched into singing a second first prize to the astonishment of the entire stalls and the viewers who were following the drawing on television.

Thus, the Telecinco program revealed that one of its editors had spoken with the mother of the girl from San Ildefonso. The journalist appeared on the set and began to reveal all the details of what their talk had been. “The mother lives very far away,” the ‘TardeAR’ editor began by revealing. “He tells me that he is very sad because he lives far away and cannot be with his daughter now,” said the journalist from the Telecinco magazine who went on to reveal what the magazine had told him. mother of the girl from San Ildefonso about what happened to the minor to sing a second Gordo. «He has spoken with her, of course, and he tells us that it was all the result of the girl’s nerves. She takes the rest of the theories off the table. “Everything was the result of nerves,” the journalist pointed out before the Telecinco cameras.









A clarification who arrived accompanied by a call desperate of the mother of the girl from San Ildefonso. «What it does convey to me is a message that it wants us to say, and that is that the girl has received many messages yesterday afternoon and they are discriminatory. These are messages that are hurting the girl a lot. Please ask that these messages and theories that are circulating on social networks stop because the one who is really being hurt is the girl,” commented the ‘TardeAR’ journalist who conveyed the request of the mother of whom She had been the protagonist of the Christmas Lottery draw.