First, my sincere condolences and sincere condolences to all the honorable people of the Emirates on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, whose passing was a great loss for the Arab and Islamic nations, with his stances, initiatives and support for everything that would serve his people, raise the status of his Arab nation and support the march of his nation Islamic.

Secondly, all prayers for the success and payment of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in leading the UAE to further progress and prosperity, and full confidence in His Highness’ ability to put the UAE in the position it deserves regionally and internationally, and His Highness is a respected and appreciated person Everyone, he is the prince of humanity, peace and tolerance, and the source of safety for his people, and he is the one who said, “Do not paralyze them,” at a time when the world panicked as a result of the Corona virus, and he is the one who believes that the UAE is fine as long as “the house is united.”

***

Next Saturday, the world will stand on its tiptoes, as it follows the upcoming European final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which we call the “mother of the finals”, as the final is the most famous and most expensive among all club tournaments in the world, and if the riyal has decided the league title The Spaniard early on, is seeking to enhance his record in the Champions League, hoping to embrace the World Cup title again. As for Liverpool, which won the League Cup and the Federation Cup, it seeks to ascend the European throne, which opens the doors of the historic five by winning the European Super and the World Cup title, and most importantly revenge against the Real. Who previously beat Liverpool in the 2018 final, although Real is in the next final, without Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the French League and the English Premier League.

***

The “leader” Al-Aynawi did not delay long, until he was sure of seeing the Hilal of the League, to win the title of “Qamar 14”, by ascending the throne for the fourteenth time in its history, and the Al-Ainawi team gathered glory from all its sides.

He won the title and became the only team that has lost only one match against Sharjah, in addition to being the owner of the strongest attack and the strongest defense, and owns the goal machine, Laba Kudjo, the league’s top scorer with 25 goals.

***

In the month of “5”, Al-Ain won the “5” against Al-Jazira and won the title “5” in the era of professionalism!