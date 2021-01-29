The mother of stand-up comedian Alexander Shalyapin, who committed suicide, spoke about the last conversation with her son.

The death of the artist became known on the morning of January 25. Chaliapin’s director Maria Malyakina said earlier that he was being treated for alcohol addiction.

“I talked to him all the time, until the last day. He told me all the time: “Mom, I am a happy person.” He loved his friends. When they did not have concerts, he said: “Mom, there will always be a stand-up, they (colleagues. – Ed.) Will always be loved,” the comedian’s mother quotes “The fifth channel”…

According to her, her son lived a happy life: he traveled almost the whole world, he was often invited to perform in different cities of Russia.

Chaliapin’s mother also appealed to artists suffering from addictions.

“Understand, people need you, people don’t need cheap performances!” – she said.

Chaliapin’s body in an apartment on Khoroshevskoye Highway was discovered by his wife on the night of January 25. Then she called for help from a neighbor. It was he who turned to the police, saying that, according to preliminary data, Shalyapin committed suicide. Later, the version of suicide was confirmed by the wife of the stand-up comedian.

Later it became known that the actor returned to Moscow on January 21 and a serious conversation took place between him and his wife, after the artist’s wife left for the dacha, where she was before arriving in the capital on Monday.