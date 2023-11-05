Agents of the National Police have arrested three people in relation to the death of a baby, who was located last Thursday afternoon, in a garbage container, in Porto Cristo, in the municipality of Manacor (Mallorca), among the where the mother is.

As reported by sources close to the investigation to the media, the Judicial Police group of the National Police in Manacor, with the support of the Scientific Police and Citizen Security, has been at the forefront of the investigation, carrying out numerous procedures that have resulted in the arrest of three people as alleged perpetrators of the events.

The rapid resolution of the case has been thanks to citizen collaboration and the excellent coordination and collaboration between the National Police and the Local Police of Manacor.

Several patrols from both forces appeared at the scene last Thursday and while one transferred the newborn to a hospital, other patrols cordoned off the area, protecting the scene of the discovery and identifying witnesses, thus collecting the first data.

The Judicial Police officers of the National Police Station in Manacor began an investigation, carrying out numerous police procedures and procedures with full dedication to the case and which have allowed the arrest of the alleged perpetrators and the obtaining of evidence, indications and vestiges for clarification. of the facts.

The investigation remains open, so the Police cannot provide more information at this time.