Magdalena Mucutuy, the mother of the four children who were lost for more than a month in the Colombian Amazon jungle, was alive for four days after the plane crash they suffered on May 1, which left them hospitalized in that inhospitable area of ​​the country. This was indicated by the father of the minors, Manuel Ranoque, who shared this Sunday some details of the stories that his children have told him about the time they remained missing.

In the vicinity of the Military Hospital, in Bogotá, where the children remain hospitalized, Ranoque said: “She (Lesly, the oldest of the four minors) the only thing that clarifies for me is that the mother was alive for four days, so before she died the Mom tells them, perhaps, ‘Go away, you’re going to see who your dad is, who does know what dad’s love is, as I showed you.’ The body of Magdalena Mucutuy and that of the other two adults who were traveling were found in mid-May, when the remains of the crashed plane were also found.

In his statements, Ranoque reiterated the trust he always had in the jungle, which he considers an entity with a life of its own. “We believe a lot in the jungle, which is our mother. That’s why I always had faith and said, ‘It’s just that neither the jungle nor nature have ever betrayed me,’ she said. This conception coincides with that of Luis Acosta, national coordinator of the Indigenous Guard, who affirmed in an interview that the jungle was the one who delivered the children, and highlighted the joint work of the Army with the indigenous people that led to finding them.

Fidencio Valencia, grandfather of the minors, for his part, described the physical state in which they are, two days after their rescue: “They are very exhausted, they have their little wounds, they have their bumps (…), they came out with illnesses of the jungle (…), but they are fine, in good hands”. Despite the fragility in which they are, the children are not in danger and follow a treatment that includes a soft diet, psychological attention and traditional care of the indigenous peoples. On Saturday, President Gustavo Petro visited them and said they were in “acceptable” condition.

“The Carolina Ramírez front is looking for me to kill me”

In his statement to the press, Ranoque, governor of the Uitoto Los Monos community, has also denounced that he is the target of threats from the Carolina Ramírez front, from FARC dissidents. “The Carolina Ramírez front is looking for me to kill me. I have threats because for them I am a target. I know that those shameless people can start putting pressure on me with my children first of all, and I will never allow that.”

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

In addition, Ranoque claims to have audios that prove these intimidations and is clear about the motive behind the threats: “They have an economic interest and as long as one does not accept what they say, one is an enemy to them. That they are going to look for me directly here, that they are going to send a person directly here”. He also took the opportunity to mention the need for “decent housing” for him and for the children: “I need to guarantee my children’s study. I need the security of my life and that of my children.”

On the other hand, he expressed the discomfort caused by the visits on Saturday at the Military Hospital and the subsequent publication of images of the minors on social networks. “I disagree with that. How are they going to take my children as objects of ridicule, if I, who am the father, am not doing that… so that other people who are totally fine here, eating and sleeping well, go there, let them in, take out photos of my children, water them on social networks? That is unfair. I hope God forgives them,” he said.

Finally, Ranoque regretted the lack of help during the time the search for the children lasted, and stated that several people who participated in the operation are now asking him for money because they think the authorities have given him something. That is why he made a demand and a request to Petro: “President, respect our principles as an indigenous people. I hope you compensate all the comrades who were in the search. The truth is, I don’t have a single resource to even give my colleagues a red wine”.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.