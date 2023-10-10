The young woman of German and Israeli nationality Shani Louk, whose half-naked and apparently lifeless body was displayed by Hamas militiamen in a video widely spread on social networks after the surprise attack on Israel, has appeared seriously injured in a hospital in Gaza, according to reports. German public broadcaster ARD reported. Her mother, Ricarda Louk, a German who has lived in Israel for 30 years, has made public a video in which she asks the chancellor, Olaf Scholz, for help to find her daughter. In it she states that she has learned that Shani is in critical condition due to a head injury and demands that the German authorities act quickly to get her out of Gaza as soon as possible.

The images of Shani Louk went viral on Sunday afternoon, when a shocking short video began to circulate on social networks in which a young woman was seen half-naked, helpless, with her legs twisted and lying face down in the back of a truck. In it, several men, apparently Hamas militiamen, display it in the streets while shouting “Allahu akbar” (God is great). Others come to cheer them on; one of them spits on the woman’s body.

The family of the 22-year-old girl recognized her because of her tattoos and her hair, styled with long dreadlocks. In a first video of her, her mother asked for help to locate her and hoped that she was still alive. The images caused shock in Germany, where Shani Louk’s mother’s family is from. The young woman was one of the participants in the Tribe of Nova open-air electronic music festival, known as the peace festival, which was held over the weekend near the kibbutz (agricultural cooperative). Reim, in a rural area in southern Israel and close to the Strip.

The Hamas attack surprised Louk and hundreds of participants early Saturday when members of the Islamist group burst in, shooting into the crowd. At least 260 bodies have been recovered by Israeli emergency services and an unknown number of young people are still unaccounted for. They could have been kidnapped and taken to Gaza. The authorities have confirmed that Louk is among those kidnapped, although until this Tuesday his condition was unknown.

“I am the mother of the kidnapped Shani Louk,” says Ricarda Louk in the video broadcast by German public television. “We now have more information that Shani is alive, but she has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is vital. And we ask, no, we demand that the German Government act quickly. There is no need to discuss matters of competence. “We must act quickly to get Shani out of the Gaza Strip,” she says in a brief message, a “desperate appeal,” she says, “to all of Germany” to help her recover her daughter, who has dual nationality and will always She has lived in Israel, safe and sound.

On the other hand, the State Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation against Hamas for the kidnapping and murder of German citizens during Saturday’s attack in southern Israel. The investigations for now focus on unknown members of the Islamist organization. The German Government has not yet provided official figures for the number of missing German citizens, although it has confirmed that there are several among those killed and kidnapped at the hands of Hamas. Among them is Carolin Bohl, 22, who was killed during an attack on the Nir Or kibbutz near the Gaza border, according to German media. Scholz assured this Tuesday, during an appearance with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, that the German authorities are working “intensely” to clarify where the hostages are.

