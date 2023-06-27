The boy was stabbed to death at the age of 17

He can’t do it and in the courtroom he contested the sentence against the two people who took away the greatest love of her life, her 17-year-old son who died at the hands of Maurizio Apicella and Ciro Di Lauro. On the case of Nicholas Di Martino the mother disputes that ai son killer life imprisonment was not given, but sentences decidedly lower than expected.

There mother of Nicholas Di Martino he interrupted the hearing with his screams and anger to announce the sentence against Maurizio Apicella and Ciro Di Lauro, sentenced respectively to 18 years in prison and 9 years and 4 months.

In Room 318, the appeal judges read the sentence against the two murderers of Nicholas Di Martino. And her mother didn’t make it:

Assassins go away, monsters, you are monsters, you killed my son, a 17 year old boy.

Nicholas Di Martino lost his life on May 25, 2020 at Gragnano, in the province of Naples. The mother of the 17-year-old boy exploded in the courtroom, for the reduction of a few months’ sentence for one of the two defendants.

After the woman’s reaction, Judge Abbamondi left the courtroom. Even the police had to intervene, to allow the judge to finish reading the device, saying that the mother’s reaction was predictable.

Nicholas Di Martino, the mother in the classroom can’t take it and her anger explodes

In the first instance, the Naples prosecutor’s office had requested life imprisonment for the two people who took the life of a 17-year-old young man. But the Court of Assizes dropped the aggravating circumstance of the mafia.

Eventually it transpired that Nicholas passed away for no reason. The stab wounds that were inflicted on him were fatal for the poor teenager. And the mother did not stand up, as was understandable, in the face of this sentence.