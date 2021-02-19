On April 3, 1963, some 15 million Americans they tuned in to CBS to watch a show on ecology, The Silent Spring of Rachel Carson. There they listened in astonishment for an hour how a small and fragile-looking woman –Rachel Carson she was already eaten up by the cancer that would kill her a year later and she was wearing a wig – she calmly explained to them that the pesticides with which they happily sprayed their fields were causing irreparable damage to the ecosystem, poisoning entire food chains and generating an increase in cases of leukemia and genetic disorders.

