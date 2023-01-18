Carmen Vidal Lorente, mother of the president of the Tajo-Segura Transfer Irrigation Union, Lucas Vidal, passed away this Wednesday at the age of 91. Carmen Vidal was being treated for an ailment and she died at the San José de Alcantarilla hospital.

The funeral chapel is installed in the San Roque de Alcantarilla funeral home. The funeral will take place this Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the church of San José de Sangonera la Seca.

The death of the mother of Lucas Jiménez has moved the members of the irrigation communities of the Region of Murcia, Alicante and Almería integrated into the Scrats, as well as the agri-food sector as a whole and the representatives of the Water Tables of the three provinces.

.