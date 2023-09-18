The little girl was killed by her mother in the province of Catania

There mother of Elena Pozzo, Martina Patti wanted motherhood and he wanted his daughter. These are the words of the woman he has took the life of his 4-year-old daughter in Mascalucia, in the province of Catania, Sicily. Elena’s mother had staged a fake kidnapping. But after a few hours of interrogation the bitter truth emerged. Elena was no longer there.

Elena’s birth was wanted. I wanted motherhood. I wanted to graduate and work, but only to guarantee a better future for my daughter.

These are the words of the 25-year-old woman, accused of the death of her 4-year-old daughter, who lost her life in Mascalucia, in the province of Catania, Sicily, in June last year. The woman confesses that she first took her life and then buried her in an abandoned field. The surveillance cameras portrayed her a few hours before her while she was evidently carrying out an inspection of the crime scene.

After hiding the little girl’s body in a field near the house, the mother called the police, inventing a crime fake kidnapping. A few hours later, however, the confession to the Carabinieri, which the woman took to the place where the body of her child was found.

The trial against the woman it started again before the judges of the Court of Assizes of Catania, presided over by Sebastiano Mignemi. With her lawyers, Elena’s mother wanted to release spontaneous statements, to respond to the theses of a psychologist.

Martina Patti and that desired motherhood: her words in the courtroom

The psychologist consulted by the Prosecutor’s Office would have said that Martina Patti had not had the desire for motherhood. The woman was focused only on herself and her personal fulfillment. And in this context the crime would have taken place.

Martina Patti, however, claimed that she wanted this motherhood and that Elena was wanted. The child, the accused continued, was her whole life. She wanted to study and fulfill herself just to give her daughter a better future. The motive However, it was never revealed.