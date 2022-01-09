Silvia Gaggini, the baby’s mother Daniele Paitoni, he told what happened that day, the last message received from his ex and the moments of the attack.

The woman explained that she took the 7-year-old boy to his father’s house on New Year’s Day, as per agreement with lawyers. Davide Paitoni greeted formally at the edge of the door and wished each other a happy new year. Then she went back to her home.

In the evening he sent a message to the man, asking him how little Daniele was. After three long hours, Davide replies that he has had one with his son beautiful day and that was going to bring it back from her.

Soon after, he gets in the car and drives to his ex-wife’s house. Once he arrives, however, he begins to attack her. Silvia Gaggini said that she remembers that Davide was holding the kitchen knife they used to cut meat when they lived together. Initially, she believed he was beating her with his hands, but once she hit her in the chest and shoulder, she realized that those were stab wounds. He manages to escape and at that point the man gets in the car and disappears. The police manage to track him down later, at the border with Switzerland. Davide Paitoni still had with him the murder weapon and the cocaine.

First he killed little Daniele Paitoni

First of all, he killed little Daniele. He covered his mouth, so as not to scream, with a wet rag and he has cut his throat. Then she hid her lifeless body in the closet.

The man was already at the House arrest for attempted murder. Last November he attacked a former colleague of his with a utility knife. However, the precautionary measure was taken for evidential pollution and not out of danger.

On 7 January the funeral of the 7-year-old child. Many people who wanted to, among tears, applause and balloons greet little Daniele for the last time.