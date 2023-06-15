Francesco Valdiserri’s mother: “Don’t waste your life”

Paola Di Caro, the mother of Francesco Valdiserri, the 18-year-old overwhelmed and killed by a car on the Cristoforo Colombo road in Rome, relives the pain of the death of her son after the absurd accident, which took place in the capital, in which he lost his life a 5 year old.

The reporter of Corriere della SeraIndeed, he commented on the story on his own profile Twitter by launching yet another appeal to young people so that tragedies like yesterday’s or the one that happened to their son Francesco never happen again: “After the road murder of which my son was the victim, I said, I begged, only one thing : don’t waste your life, don’t destroy forever that of others, whose you kill and who stays. I will repeat it as long as I have a voice.”