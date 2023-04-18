Rosa Gigante, a 74-year-old woman, died in a house in Via Vicinale Sant’Aniello, in Pianura, a western suburb of Naples. The police are investigating to reconstruct what happened. The discovery took place in the early afternoon of today, Tuesday 18 April, and at the moment no hypothesis is excluded, even if some witnesses would have spoken of a violent quarrel, perhaps over a car.

The victim is the mother of a well-known character, the butcher Donato De Caprio, TikTok star with over 3 million followers, known for his catchphrase “with crumb or without”. A neighbor would be in custody.

The neighbors raised the alarm: an ambulance arrived on the spot but unfortunately it was too late for the woman. The victim, who had a clean record, was allegedly hit with a hammer, but she was also alleged to have a rope around her neck and her body was allegedly partially burned. A macabre scene, on which the agents of the crime scene work, looking for traces of the murderer.

Many people from the area gathered at the scene of the crime and some were allegedly taken to the police station for questioning. Donato closed the place and rushed to the place as soon as he heard the news of his mother’s death.