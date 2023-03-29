The new interrogation of Monica Vinci, the mother accused of the crime of her 13-year-old daughter Chiara Carta

On Monday 27 March, the prosecutor submitted Monica Vinci to a new interrogation. The 52-year-old woman is accused of the crime of her daughter Chiara Carta, but also on this occasion, her mother burst into tears in the reconstruction of her events.

Investigators are still working to understand the motive and above all how the events took place, in that house located in the municipality of Oristano.

The events took place in the late morning of Saturday 18 March. Precisely in the house where 13-year-old Chiara Carta and her mother lived, which is located in the hamlet of Silìin the municipality of Oristano.

The two parents had been separated for several years and the father had reconnected relations with his daughter only in recent times. She probably was afraid that she would be left alone, since she clear in April she could have chosen to want to go to live with the man.

So perhaps in a moment of confusion, he decided to fulfill the crime. She used a phone cord to hold her down. Then she hit her with several slashes. The autopsy revealed that she lost her life for the hemorrhage caused by those blows.

The new interrogation of Monica Vinci for the crime of her daughter

There are already two interrogations to which the mother has been subjected. However, in both cases she failed rebuild exactly what happened.

On Monday 27 March, the second interrogation by video conference. The woman was with her lawyer Gianluca Aste. She answered a few questions that the investigators asked her.

But when they got to the reconstruction of the crime, he started to cry desperately. Her attorney is currently evaluating one for her psychiatric expertise. The lawyer in a short interview with Handlehe said: