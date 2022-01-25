On the afternoon of this Monday, January 24, Silvia Ayub, mother of the businessman, unfortunately lost her life for unknown reasons. Arturo Elijah Ayubbest known for appearing on the Shark Tank Mexico show and being the son-in-law of Carlos Slim Helú.

Through social networks the Telmex-Telcel Foundation mourned the death of Silvia Ayub, who owned a fabric company located in the historic center of Mexico City.

“The Telmex-Telcel Foundation deeply regrets the sensitive death of Mrs. Sylvia Ayub de Elías. We send our condolences and join the sorrow that the Elías Ayub family feels for this irreparable loss. Rest in peace.”

The cause of death of Mrs. Silvia Ayub. Rest in peace.