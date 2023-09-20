The mother of Billy Miller, the actor who died last September 17, has released a touching note explaining the causes of her son’s death

Last September 17, at just 43 years old, the American actor died Billy Miller. He achieved success thanks to numerous appearances in films and especially highly successful TV series all over the world. His mother Patricia revealed the causes and dramatic circumstances of his death through a touching note released to the media. Here are the woman’s words.

These are days of great pain in the United States of America. They are especially true for cinema and television enthusiasts, who last September 17th, like a bolt from the blue, received the news of the sudden and unexpected death of a very well-known actor.

This is Billy Miller, interpreter of many movie and especially TV series which made him known and esteemed not only in the land of stars and stripes, but also throughout the rest of the planet, including Italy.

For example, his parts in Love Fever, Suits, General Hospital, The Rookie, Truth Be Told, Major Crimes, Castle and Enormous. Or in the movie American Sniperin which he was directed by the great Clint Eastwood and starred alongside Bradley Cooper.

The announcement of his death was taken care of manager of the actor, who although he did not specify the causes of death, had underlined how his client had been suffering from one for some time severe depression.

The pain and words of Billy Miller’s mother

Many people have wanted to dedicate a thought to Billy Miller in recent days. Simple fans, friends and former colleagues have entrusted touching messages to social media condolence messages.

It is certainly his who suffers more than anyone else family and in particular his mother Patricia.

The woman wanted to release a communicated to the media, then reported by the major US tabloids such as the Daily Mail, with which it clarified what the causes of death of his son.

The woman mentioned the tough battle that Billy has been pursuing for years and very hard against manic depressive syndrome from which he suffered. She explained that he tried hard to control the disease, but that in the end she did beaten.

Although Patricia didn’t literally specify it, it’s clear that it was a extreme and autonomous gesturewhich reached the peak of a suffering that no one, the people close to him and the actor himself, were able to comfort and endure.