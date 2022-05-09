BY GIVING THE starting signal in the presidential succession, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador not only caused his “corchocolates” to get rowdy, hit each other under the table and begin to weave alliances. He also pushed the country’s business groups to reactivate with greater emphasis a national mobilization to seek to gain strategic positions in “the mother of all battles”: the 2024 election.

Alejandro Moreno, Alejandro Murat, Enrique de la Madrid, Gustavo de Hoyos, Ricardo Anaya, José Ángel Gurría, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, Enrique Alfaro, Samuel García, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas and even Carlos Loret de Mola are in the spirit of groups that seek to stop the destruction of institutions and restore the rule of law.

Businessmen, allied with academics and social leaders, know that the 2024 electoral process “is the last call” to stop, from the outset, from Congress, and the follies of the promoters of the 4T are achieved, from the Presidency.

The battle is to give the country back access to the international capital, trade and cooperation markets in the area of ​​clean energy; health infrastructure; institutional normality in elections; economic competition; energy regulation; telecommunications; road, rail, air and port infrastructure; customs, and industrial and service sectors.

In short, rescue economic competitiveness, legal certainty and the fight against social inequality.

During the 4T, most of the business cells continue to work independently, others are linked to business organizations and many are sheltered in Va por México with two very clear objectives: win Congress and have a unity candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

Today business mobility in politics is stronger and more active than ever, although some have been co-opted by Morena’s candidates in the states. However, the majority work to oppose a government that dismantles an incipient democracy, party system, market economy and Mexico’s trade agreements with the world.

In large, medium and small, national and foreign private companies, they are aware that the López Obrador government is walking in the opposite direction to our main trading partners in North America, Europe and Asia. And rather go to Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Russia.

The business groups have largely been the ones who pressured the PAN, PRI, PRD and Citizen Movement (MC) for alliances in common candidacies for Congress and were the opponents of the energy reform and now the electoral reform, especially the disappearance of the INE.

In addition to the presidents of the opposition political parties and the leaders and former presidents of business organizations, personalities such as:

José Antonio Fernández Carvajal, Antonio del Valle Ruiz, Claudio X. González Laporte, Alejandro Martí, Eloy S. Vallina Lagüera, Héctor Hernández Pons Torres, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Valentín Díez Morodo, Sergio Argüelles González, José Ramón Elizondo, Isaac Chertorivski, Carlos Chavero, Eduardo de la Fuente, Carlos Sánchez, Gustavo de la Serna, Jorge Alegría, Javier de Uriarte and José Tena.

Likewise, Enrique Krauze, Margarita Zavala, Cecilia Soto, Patricia Mercado, Demetrio Sodi de la Tijera, Macario Schettino, Luis Carlos Ugalde and José Woldenberg, among many more.

THERE WERE THREE accurate hits in less than 48 hours that sealed the departure, now yes, of Víctor Hernández from Navigation Services in the Mexican Air Space (Seneam), which is made official today.

The letter from the National Union of Air Traffic Controllers led by José Alfredo Covarrubias, sent on Thursday to Secretary Jorge Arganis, echoing the letter-complaint made hours before by the International Air Transport Federation, where they coincide with the failures and lack of training of the Mexican controllers, and in which the union adds the climate of labor terrorism promoted by Hernández; the meeting on Saturday at 10 in the morning convened by the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport, in which representatives of Seneam itself, of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency directed by Carlos Antonio Rodríguez Mungía, of the Air Transport Association were present International represented here by Cuitláhuac Gutiérrez, of the College of Pilots presided over by Heriberto Salazar, of the International Airport of Mexico City in charge of Carlos Morán and of the Trade Union Association of Aviator Pilots of Mexico headed by Humberto Gual, in which everything was confirmed the existing discomfort due to the Seneam operation; and the last straw was the recent incident on Saturday, May 7 at 8:50 p.m. in which you see and hear an instruction being given to a Volaris plane, directed by Enrique Beltranena, to land on the same runway where another aircraft of the same company about to take off, which causes the first to rise again almost to the point of touching the ground. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The new director of Seneam aims to be Ricardo Torres Muela, a name that I gave him here more than a month ago. He is an air traffic controller with 40 years of experience who was director of Air Traffic at Seneam for the last six years.

NOT LONG AGO I told you that the 4T positioned Agroasemex as the new government insurer, in the image and likeness of Aseguradora Hidalgo or Asemex, but much more shallow because they do not fulfill their commitments and their reinsurance is not at all transparent.

Even so, so far from the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the intermediary led by Breno Lorenzo Madero Salmerón, they have been assigned contracts by the Treasury Secretariat of Rogelio Ramírez de la O, the Infrastructure Secretariat of Jorge Arganis, the National Defense of Luis Cresencio Sandoval, the National Guard of Luis Rodríguez Bucio, Infonavit of Carlos Martínez, Fonatur of Javier May, Fovissste of Agustín Rodríguez, Cenegas of Abraham Alipi and Conagua of Germán Martínez.

WHAT DOES the President of the Federal Judiciary Council, Arturo Zaldívar, owe Judge María Concepción Martín Argumosa? It is quite a case and here we had already referred to it. A few days ago, he ordered a trustee bank to pay 19 million dollars to a company that went bankrupt in 2016, that rented and lost a platform that provides services to Pemex and that owes a group of creditors. We have already talked about her many times.

It is about Trese, by Ricardo Alfredo Silva Padilla, a company that Martín Argumosa continues to benefit from and for which he already has at least complaints in the Judiciary, an instance that continues to protect it.

SG GROUP LA found it very difficult, like the entire restaurant sector, due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic. They were two years of terror in which Ricardo Añorve’s team maintained the workforce as best they could. Last year with a lot of effort they managed to open three new points. They closed 2021 with 40 branches in 13 cities in the country

. But the interesting thing is that in this 2022 they are going to open 14 more units and will incorporate three new high-level concepts: Holsteins in CdMx; Cervo in Mérida, Culiacán and CdMx, and Prime SteakClub in Cancún and Nuevo Vallarta. Write down five Sonora Prime, two Parrilla Urbana and a Sonora Grill.

HENRY IS A technology academy that set out two years ago to insert Latin American students into the workplace immediately. The demand for jobs in technology does not stop growing and it is expected that by 2025 there will be 10 million vacancies, of which five million will be in Mexico. Henry, who founded Martín Borchardt, offers two intensive, short and rapid job placement careers: Full Strack Development and Data Science. The study platform is 100% digital. Henry just closed his $10 million Series A. Some graduates already work for Kavak, Globant, Accenture and Mercado Libre.