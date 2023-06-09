Alessandro Impagnatiello’s mother has made a new appeal to her son, she is the victim of allegations in the town

Investigations are still underway for the heartbreaking crime of Giulia Tramontano, who died at the age of 29, while she was seven months pregnant. The culprit who is now under arrest is her boyfriend Alexander Impagnetiellobut even for his mother the situation is not simple.

CREDIT: RAI 1

The woman, called Sabrina Paulis in his first television interview, with the program Live Lifeexplained what he thought of his son and that he would not never forgiven.

In the village, life for the 54-year-old lady has become a lot complicated. That’s because it’s now victim of illusions by the fellow villagers and it was she who appealed to her son.

Sabrina Paulis two days after Giulia’s crime, when everyone believed that she was actually missing, went with Alessandro Impagnatiello to a Cafe. This local is located a few meters where then the boy has concealed the body.

From the owner’s account, they asked if there was any cameras. Precisely for these questions and yours agitation when the program Who has seen? contacted her, they made everyone think she is too involved.

However, the 30-year-old did it for the prosecutor’s office all by himselffrom the crime, to the cleaning and concealment of the body, which he kept for days in the box and in the cellar of their home.

The appeal of Alessandro Impagnetiello’s mother

Given what the woman is experiencing, from what she reports The Corriere della SeraSabrina Paulis asked her son to say the truth.

The lady was actually the last to see Giulia Tramontano Viva. After meeting the other girl that her boyfriend was dating, her mother-in-law went to pick her up at the subway station and she brought back to the house.

Sabrina Paulis told the 29-year-old not to go back and that she would hosted her at her home. However, Giulia did not accept this proposal and the woman on the evening of the crime was waiting for hers phone call. She wanted to know how she was and if she needed help.