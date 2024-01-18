Lyubov Rudenko said that her son, who was detained with drugs, could have been framed

Russian actress Lyubov Rudenko in conversation with REN TV commented on the detention of her son, actor Anatoly Rudenko, with drugs.

According to her, this is “a complete fake.” Rudenko stated that she had never seen her son even drunk, there was no talk of drugs at all, and their family had an ideal reputation. According to his mother, Anatoly could have been framed by someone.

Actor Sergei Kolesnikov also believes that the star of the TV series “Trigger” and “Kamenskaya” could not have been involved in anything illegal.

On Thursday, January 18, it was reported that Anatoly Rudenko was detained in Moscow with drugs. The actor stated that he did not know that he was transporting a prohibited substance. According to him, he discovered white powder on the street while walking his dog. Deciding that it was poison for dogs distributed by dog ​​hunters, Rudenko picked it up and put the bag in his jacket. An inspection is underway.