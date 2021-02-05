In the abuse complex in Münster, the police arrested the mother of the young main victim on Friday. The Münster district court issued an arrest warrant for the 31-year-old, as the police and public prosecutor announced in the evening. The now eleven-year-old boy is said to have been severely sexually abused by his foster father (27) and other men over the years. The main crime scene is said to have been a gazebo in Münster. The mother has been investigated since spring 2020.

According to a statement by an accused man from Aachen before the Münster district court and after further investigations, the urgent suspicion against the woman has been confirmed, said Chief Public Prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt of the German press agency. The mother of the child is said to have known since autumn 2018 that her partner had repeatedly abused her son seriously.

Her boyfriend is said to have confessed to the abuse on vacation in October 2018. She tolerated the suspicion that her partner, who is now 27 years old, drove the child to numerous places in Germany where the boy was said to have been mistreated. She did not prevent the alleged multiple serious acts of violence. She stuck to the relationship and “left her son unprotected” to the Munster.

According to the announcement, there is also a suspicion that the mother encouraged her son to have sex with her life partner while on vacation in Denmark in 2019. She is said to have been there and not intervened in the subsequent serious abuse. So far, the woman from Münster, who has now been taken into custody, has not commented on the allegations.

One of three major cases of abuse in North Rhine-Westphalia

There is a strong suspicion of aiding and abetting – by omission – to the serious sexual abuse of children in a large number of cases, it said. So far, however, there has been no urgent suspicion that the woman knew that, in addition to her partner, other men should have seriously sexually abused her son.

Several processes are already running in the abuse complex in Münster. It is one of three major cases of abuse in North Rhine-Westphalia in recent years – after Lügde and the Bergisch Gladbach complex.

There were arrests in several federal states and abroad. In the investigation complex “Rose” there are nationwide proceedings against at least 20 suspects.

The main defendant is the partner – an IT technician – of the woman who has now been arrested. He is said to have offered her boys to several men for abuse in various locations and to have taken recordings of the rapes. The main process is currently underway at the Münster Regional Court. A judgment is expected in the spring. (dpa)