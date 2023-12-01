Irina Lipovaya, the mother of an eight-year-old girl, Zlata Lipova, who was found after being abducted in the Kaluga region, said on Friday, December 1, that the attackers beat the child with a stick.

“I will pray all my life for those people (who helped search for my daughter. – Ed.). I will never forget who was looking for her. You see, these people are simply saints to me,” she said in a conversation with RT.

The woman clarified that the kidnappers beat the girl with a stick because she was crying.

Earlier that day, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk said that suspects in the kidnapping of a girl were detained in the Kaluga region, the TV channel reported “Star”.

The kidnapping of the girl became known on November 30, reports NSN. According to Izvestia’s source, the attackers kidnapped eight-year-old Zlata 700 meters from the house. Later they demanded a ransom of 1.5 million rubles in cryptocurrency, the TV channel reports. “360”. They searched for the girl for more than a day. She returned home accompanied by police.

Passers-by found Zlata and contacted the police. The girl was found in the Belevsky district of the Tula region on the side of the road, according to the website kp.ru. The governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, said in his Telegram channel that everything is fine with her.

The girl told Izvestia that she was taken to an unknown apartment and told that this was her new home. However, later for some reason she was released.

The Investigative Committee (IC) for the Kaluga Region will petition for the arrest of those who kidnapped Zlata Lipova. Four suspects in her abduction have been detained. We are talking about three men aged 21, 40 and 44 years and a 37-year-old woman, writes “Moscow 24”.

They are suspected of committing crimes under paragraphs. “d”, “h” part 2 art. 126, paragraph “b”, part 3, art. 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Kidnapping and extortion”). Investigators conduct inspections and searches aimed at collecting evidence implicating detainees in crimes.