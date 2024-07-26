The mother of a reporter for the Peruvian Sunday program ‘Panorama’ was kidnapped by unknown assailants who tried to intimidate the journalist, who specializes in investigating corruption cases, the local network reported on Thursday. Pan-American Television.

The media said in a statement that the kidnapping of the mother of journalist Iván Escudero occurred in the Andean city of Huaraz, in the north of the country, and considered it a “serious and reprehensible attack.” to freedom of the press” in Peru.

He explained that the incident “was perpetrated by two subjects with their faces hidden,” who blindfolded the woman and “violently forced her to get into a van.”

The woman was released in a remote location outside the city.

The kidnapping took minutes: she was released in a remote location in the city



“During his captivity, the victim received various kinds of intimidation and, through him, threats against our journalist. Finally, after several minutes of anguish, She was released in a place far from the city”he pointed.

He added that this event occurred days after Escudero received “anonymous messages and photographs of a follow-up to his person and to their closest relatives”after having filed “serious allegations of corruption against various public figures and officials” in recent months.

“Panamericana Television rejects all These acts of intimidation “which not only violate the security of one of our co-workers, but also constitute a serious attack on press freedom,” the media concluded.

In this regard, the Press and Society Institute (IPYS) expressed on its social networks its “protest and condemnation of the intimidation against Iván Escudero, who has been intimidated for weeks for his work as an investigative journalist.”

The agency confirmed that the journalist “has been reporting against corruption in politics” and that the kidnapping and threats suffered by his mother have already been reported to the Huaraz Police.

In response to the IPYS publication, the special rapporteur for freedom of expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Pedro Vaca, expressed his “worry for reports of the kidnapping of the mother of reporter Iván Escudero.”

“This incident occurred in a context of intimidation against the journalist,” Vaca said on social media X before urging Peruvian authorities “to investigate and guarantee the safety of the reporter and his family.”

