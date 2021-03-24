The mother of the girl who responds to the “kitty-kitty”, who was found in an emaciated state in a cluttered house with 19 cats in Taldom near Moscow, was allegedly a neo-Nazi from Latvia. Writes about it Telegram-channel Mash.

According to the channel, the woman publishes neo-Nazi slogans and photographs with typical Roman greetings on her VKontakte page. Lenta.ru found this profile, but the year of birth indicated on the page does not coincide with the year of birth of the woman against whom the case was initiated. According to Tatyana Petrov, head of the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Moscow Region, a 1986 woman is suspected of failing to fulfill parental responsibilities.

In addition, according to the channel’s authors, not one, but two “undernourished, monstrously dirty” girls were found in Taldom. The youngest is six years old, the oldest is 11. They were allegedly so emaciated that doctors could not even immediately determine their age. The representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee Olga Vradiy clarified to “Lente.ru” that the children were under the supervision of a man and a woman who are not their parents or guardians.

The finding of the girl became known earlier, on March 24. She does not know how not only to walk, but also to speak – she only responds to “kitty-kitty”. The child had neither clothes nor a bed in the house. On this fact, the regional procurator organized an inspection.