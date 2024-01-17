The mother of a deceased Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman said that the command in the Artemovsk region (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) suggested that subordinates use drugs and alcohol right at the front. She spoke about this in an interview “RIA News” January 17.

According to the woman, before her daughter died, she said that she was very scared.

“We were simply abandoned, we were abandoned in positions, we were given no help, no protection, no support – nothing; we divided one ration among several people, and there was no water,” the woman reported the words of the serviceman.

Management advised subordinates to drink alcohol and use drugs to counteract fatigue, despite prohibitions. In the trenches, everyone had a feeling of fear and hopelessness, everyone wanted to return home.

“They drank and swallowed – everything was there. To stay awake. I don’t understand, but when sleep disappears, fear disappears,” the woman summed up.

On November 7, Maxim Kolyada, a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who was captured in the Zaporizhia direction, said that there were many drug addicts in his unit. As Kolyada pointed out, of the approximately 20–30 people in the unit, half use. According to him, getting drugs was not a problem, “the only question is money and teamwork.” He emphasized that users can be seen immediately. At the same time, Kolyada said that in the Armed Forces of Ukraine drugs are now “like dirt, because these are salaries.” He said that he was taking drugs even on the day he was captured.

In October 2023, captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Vladimir Nepretvorenny spoke about problems with alcohol and drugs in the Ukrainian army. He stated that volunteers deliver drugs to units. Moreover, sergeants and officers of combat units know about this and benefit from it.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.