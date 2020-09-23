Designer Nadezhda Slavina, whose 12-year-old daughter had previously disappeared in Moscow on her way from school, spoke about the reasons for the girl’s disappearance, reports Starhit.

According to the woman, her daughter gave her phone to a classmate and left school. Slavina shared that the girl was offended by the fact that she was not told about the tragic death of her father, which occurred three years ago.

The woman noted that it was difficult for her to survive this event, but she wanted to inform her daughter about the death of her father in the most gentle way with the participation of a psychologist. However, the schoolgirl’s grandmother did it instead, which Slavina found out about in hindsight.

The day before, a 12-year-old girl had disappeared on her way from school. Later, the child was found, the schoolgirl is all right.