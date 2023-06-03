The last people to see Giulia Tramontano alive and the last conversation she had with her mother-in-law

The last people to have seen alive Julia Tramontano they were really the mother-in-law and her partner. Subsequently, the woman went to the barracks together with her son Alessandro Impagnariello to report her missing, since she was not at home and her phone was turned off.

On Saturday 27 May, the 29-year-old wrote to her boyfriend’s brother, to warn him of the parallel relationship that he had discovered and the meeting with the other girl.

Upset boy, ha alerted immediately the mother, who together with her partner immediately went to the home which Alessandro and Giulia shared. From what it reports The daythe mother-in-law said:

When I went to Giulia’s house, in the previous weeks, she herself let me know that she had some suspicions. When I arrived at the house that day, she was nervous, she threw a pack of cigarettes against a wardrobe.

During this meeting, Giulia also warns her mother-in-law that she had appointment with the lover. The woman tells her that she would like to accompany her, but she says she wants to go alone.

The return home of Giulia Tramontano

After the appointment, the mother-in-law returns to Giulia, it is she who brings her home, who tells her that her story with the son was over. He also tells her to spend the night at her and her house don’t come back in his home.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old chose to return and that’s where Alessandro Impagnatiello was waiting. Ultimately, the woman and her partner will be the last people to see her alive.

They even tried to contact her the following morning, but since the previous evening, Giulia was already lifeless and hers with her child.

In those last hours of her life, the girl also heard one colleague of work. He called her around 6.30pm to tell her what she had just found out about her boyfriend. He told her that Alessandro had them ruined life. Furthermore, her lover had already understood that unfortunately there was something strange, since that evening he had tried to contact her, but he never received anything from her. no reply.